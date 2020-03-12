TODAY
McCracken County Republican Women, 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Olive Garden.
Diabetes Support Group, 6-7 p.m., Kentucky Care Inc., 125 S. 20th St., Paducah. Information: 270-444-9625, ext. 107.
ALS Support Group of Murray, 6 p.m., Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Hospital Board Room, 803 Poplar St., Murray. 1-800-406-7702 or 1-859-331-1384.
Hopeful Hearts, 6:30 p.m., Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Medical Pavilion, Suite 210. LMP Women’s Center, 270-444-2175.
McCracken County Public Library, 7-8 p.m., 101 Series presents “Care of Indoor Plants 101” presented by Sara Falder, floral designer and owner of Flower + Furbish, 270-442-2510.
Pfc. James M. Yancey Detachment 1390, Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., VFW Post, 1727 Washington St., Paducah, 270-898-4464.
Neighborhood Watch, 7 p.m. at Fulton City Hall.
Grahamville Masonic Lodge 707, Master meeting, 7:30 p.m.; meal at 6:30 p.m.
AARP and IRS, free tax service to low- and moderate-income individuals, special attention to those 50 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St. Walk-ins welcome.
TOPS #667 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-ins at 9:45 a.m., meetings at 10 a.m. Paducah Athletic Club, 115 Lebanon Church Road, You do not have to be a member of Paducah Athletic Club to attend. 270-575-0258.
Mat yoga, 11:15 a.m.; and chair yoga, 12:15 p.m., Paducah Parks Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suzi Renaud, instructor.
Downtown Kiwanis Club, lunch, noon, Murray State University Regional Paducah Campus, 4430 Sunset Avenue.
Paducah Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m., Murray State University Paducah Regional Campus, Room 219, 4430 Sunset Avenue.
Mayfield Kiwanis Club, noon to 1 p.m., Rita’s Cafe in Hall Hotel, Seventh Street, Mayfield. Public is welcome.
Paducah Singles, 6 p.m., Community Life Church, 5001 Village Square Drive. Visit FB Paducah Singles or call 270-559-7748.
Dance, 7-9 p.m., Traders Mall, 6900 Benton Road, Reidland. Band: Due South. $5.
Gamblers Anonymous support group, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Fifth St., Metropolis, Ill., back two doors. 618-570-4882.
Night Moves Dance Club, beginners, couples and intermediate dance classes, 6-9 p.m. Lions Club Community Center in Lone Oak, 650 Denver St. $4 a person.
FRIDAYHeartland Lace Guild, bobbin lace, tatting, crochet, knitting, 10 a.m., Grace Episcopal Church, Ninth and Broadway. New members welcome.
Baptist Health Paducah Auxiliary, Heart Center Auditorium, 2501 Kentucky Avenue. Food served at 12:30 p.m., speaker and business meeting to follow. All members and guests invited. 270-575-8450 for information. (EXCEPT APRIL and DECEMBER per Greg Cannon 270-331-2813)
Graves County Public Library, Teen Art Studio, 3:30 — 5:30 p.m., hang out and create your own masterpiece at the library, 270-247-2911.
Paducah Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Knights Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, fish fry, 4-8 p.m. Dine-in or use drive-thru using the alley entering from 30th St. All major credit cards are accepted. (EVERY FRIDAY until APRIL 12, 2019)
St. John Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat fish fry, 4-7 p.m., St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U.S. 45 South. Dine-in or Drive-Thru available. 270-554 0700. Now & Beyond Widow & Widowers Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Borders Community Room, Marshall Nemer Pavilion. Pat Pitchford, 270-898-8796.
Senior Medicare Patrol, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive. Learn to detect potential Medicare errors, fraud and abuse. Report errors or suspected fraud to SMP. 270-442-8993.
Ballard-Carlisle Historical and Genealogical Society, 257 Fourth St., Wickliffe, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will help with your family research. 270-335-5059.
Paducah Senior Center, free low-impact exercise for people 60 and older, 10-11 a.m., 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, second floor.
Chair yoga, 12:15 p.m., Paducah Parks Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suzi Renaud, instructor.
Steak night, 5-8 p.m., River City Eagles Aerie 3686, 1919 Cairo Road.
Dance, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Post 26, Mayfield. Band: Kentucky Road Show Band. $7.
