FRIDAY
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour, 10 a.m., online at http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublic Library/.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour — Craft, 10:30 a.m., online at http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublic Library/.
Paducah Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Knights Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, fish fry, 4-7 p.m., drive-thru only. Enter using the gravel alley entering from 30th Street. All major credit cards are accepted and please stay in your car.
St. John Knights of Columbus fish fry, 4-7 p.m., St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U.S. 45 South. Drive-thru only. 270-554 0700.
