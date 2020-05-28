TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Social Media 101, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Use Data to Drive Business Decisions, 1 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Fit Lit Book Club: Deacon King Kong, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, McLib Presents: Avoiding “Tech Neck” while staying at home, 7 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
FRIDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Fish Filleting Tutorial, 2 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
