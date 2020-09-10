TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Toddler Story Time with Miss Alaysia, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 1 p.m., Hardin branch.
Graves County Public Library, Icehouse Race Car Derby Workshop, 5:30 p.m., 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual — Enneagram Workshop, 7 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
FRIDAY
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour, 10 a.m., Facebook, @gravescounty publiclibrary, or 270-247-2911 for more information.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour Craft, 10:30 am., Facebook, @gravescounty publiclibrary, or 270-247-2911 for more information.
