FRIDAY
Paducah Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Knights Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, fish fry, 4-8 p.m. DRIVE-THRU ONLY using the alley entering from 30th Street. All major credit cards are accepted.
St. John Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat fish fry, 4-7 p.m., St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U.S. 45 South. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. 270-554 0700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.