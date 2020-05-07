TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Google’s Applied Digital Skills Class, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Class, Get Your Business on Google Search and Maps, 1 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Fit Lit Walking Book Club: Afterlife by Julia Alvarez, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual River Hobbit Hour w/ Nathan Blake Lynn, 7 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
FRIDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Bend and Book Yoga, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
