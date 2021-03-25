Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 45F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.