The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Purchase Area Development District — Purchase Area Development District Business Lending Committee Meeting, 9 a.m., online via WEBEX, call 270-247-7171 for information.
• Purchase Area Development District — Purchase Area Development District Regional Enhanced E911 Meeting, 3 p.m., online via WEBEX, call 270-247-7171 for information.
• Paducah-McCracken Joint Sewer Agency — 5 p.m., call 270-575-0056 to attend.
• Murray City Council — 6:30 p.m., City Hall.
