Marshall County Fiscal Court — 8 a.m., special called meeting, streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/marshallcountyky/.
Marshall County Extension District Board, 8 a.m. will meet via phone conference. If interested in acces- sing the meeting, please contact the Extension Office at (270) 527- 3285 or by email at Marshall.EXT@uky. edu.
Lyon Fiscal Court — 1 p.m., viewable on Facebook Live.
Paducah-McCracken Joint Sewer Agency — 2 p.m., special called meeting, call 270-575-0056 for online access connection instructructions.
Murray City Council — 6:30 p.m., City Hall. Streamed on http:// http:://www.MurrayKy.Gov.
