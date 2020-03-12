Three Chicago residents were arrested Wednesday, accused of fraudulently obtaining prescriptions from local pharmacies, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives were notified Wednesday afternoon by a Lone Oak pharmacy that someone purporting to represent a doctor’s office in Glasgow had phoned in a prescription.
Pharmacy staff suspected the person was not actually with the office, and contacted the doctor’s office, deputies said.
During the investigation, detectives determined the individuals had contacted more than 20 pharmacies.
After setting up surveillance in the area of one Lone Oak pharmacy, deputies saw a vehicle with a Florida tag drive past the establishment multiple times before pulling behind the pharmacy, at which point two females left the vehicle and went into the store.
The vehicle drove to a nearby trailer park, where deputies stopped it while the women paid for the controlled substances, the sheriff’s department said.
After the driver, Javed Bradley, 28, was arrested, detectives said they found other controlled substances that allegedly had been fraudulently obtained from other pharmacies.
The women, 27-year-old Shondresa Grisby and 26-year-old Victoria Norwood, were also arrested.
All three face one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, false statement or forgery, and deputies said further charges could be brought as the investigation progresses.
