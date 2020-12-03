Thousands of people have signed an online petition that calls for Kentucky restaurants to reopen on Dec. 14, regardless of whether the current indoor dining ban gets extended.
In an effort to mitigate the surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that prohibits indoor dining at restaurants and bars from 5 p.m. Nov. 20, through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 13. Carryout and delivery services are still permitted, as are socially-distanced outdoor dining.
Although Kentucky’s indoor dining ban is set to expire after Dec. 13, an online petition was created in case restaurants are ordered to remain closed longer. The petition, posted on iPetitions.com, simply states, “If Governor Beshear does not rescind restaurant closures, restaurants will reopen on December 14 at 50% (capacity).”
As of Wednesday evening, the petition had more than 6,500 signatures.
Stacy Roof, president of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, put the petition online on behalf of a group of restaurant owners. Roof said restaurants being able to reopen Dec. 14 is something that needs to happen.
“Being closed to indoor dining in the cold winter months is devastating to restaurants. It’s even more devastating to the employees in restaurants that are laid off just weeks before Christmas, and Hanukkah, and all of the holidays that we have coming up,” Roof said. “There’s no good time for a business to be closed, even temporarily. But right now, it’s just not good timing for a lot of our folks.”
Roof said the state’s indoor-dining ban seems to be unfair, considering other businesses are allowed to remain open.
“To use an example of a strip mall — if there are five businesses and four of them are allowed to be open, but the restaurant is closed, then we don’t understand why people can’t make a choice as to where they can visit,” Roof said. “Our question has always been, ‘Why are we being singled out? Why is it always restaurants that are mentioned any time a restriction has to be increased or changed?’
Among the restaurants hit hard by the indoor-dining ban is Strickland’s Seafood, at 900 N. 32nd St. in Paducah. Shawn Strickland, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Laura, said they used to operate Mondays through Saturdays. But because of how slow business has been, they’ve decided to be open only for carryout and outdoor dining on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
“To-go orders, of course, the customers have been great to us. But you can only get so many to-go orders. And then, I have to have employees help me do it, and you know, we’re just losing money that way,” Strickland said. “We’re just not making any money. I mean, time you pay for a big building like this, you pay for all your utilities, and it’s just not enough there to make any money.”
Strickland said he feels the indoor dining ban is simply unfair.
“We’re doing everything from the get-go: 6 foot apart, everyone wears masks here, we have sanitation stations, all our employees wear masks. But then when you go to other places ... bigger and larger and larger stores, even smaller stores that are able to stay open now. It’s not the same,” Strickland said. “It’s just not balanced. It’s not right.”
With that in mind, Strickland said he supports the petition to have restaurants reopen on Dec. 14.
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White posted on Facebook Wednesday that he took part in a zoom meeting with Beshear. White said the governor does not anticipate extending the indoor dining ban.
