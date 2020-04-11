“Is my family at risk because of what I do? Of course they are.”
In her five years as an EMT with Mercy Regional EMS, Sarah McCord has always faced the possibility that she could pick up a disease or respond to a situation that puts her safety in jeopardy.
But in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, with ever increasing infections and fatalities in America, there’s little that separates emergency workers from contact with the virus.
“Considering we are so much more careful at work anyhow with other possible exposures, we’re almost a little better prepared for this than your average person,” McCord said.
With shortages of personal protective equipment — gloves, masks and ventilators — facing many agencies nationwide, McCord praised Director Jeremy Jeffrey for making sure the teams at Mercy are well stocked.
While dispatchers ask basic questions to screen for patients’ possible COVID-19 exposure, McCord said considering some carriers can be asymptomatic or receive the virus from people who never realized they had it, every call has to be treated with caution.
“We go into all of our calls at this point prepared,” she said.
“We put on our masks and we make sure that we have extra masks with us in case the patient needs one.”
McCord said she feels strongly about the community and her role, despite the danger and the knowledge that her next patient could infect her with the virus.
“This is our town,” she said. “These are our people and this is what we’re here to do.”
For longtime emergency workers, especially those with strong local ties, the next call could be from someone they’ve helped in the past, even built relationships with.
“There are patients that we’ve dealt with for years that I know their families now,” she said.
Coupled with the fact that she has her own family to protect, McCord characterized the situation as “a battle” between providing the service she knows the community needs and keeping herself and her team healthy in order to keep from spreading the virus to her own family or the community in general.
“We’re trained almost to be germ freaks about things,” McCord said.
“We’ve upped our game with the cleaning and disinfectants. Every morning we come in and we clean our trucks that way,” with several more cleanings during the course of the day, she said.
“Every time we touch a patient we clean everything.”
Boots come off at home, and McCord usually showers and changes clothes at the station, to avoid possibly contaminating her home.
And while the concern is ever-present, McCord said she’s always known she works a dangerous job, and even a deadly virus won’t keep her from providing the care that could save someone’s life.
“I know I’m here and I can make a difference. Even if I have to walk into that house with a known COVID patient … we’re well trained and this is what we were always trained for,” she said.
“You don’t go into this not thinking the worst can happen.”
