Every garden should have at least one rose. With so many to pick from, the question is which is the best variety for your garden and one that is not high maintenance. In other words, a garden rose to enjoy.
The American Rose Society has listened to gardeners and introduced American Garden Rose Selection (AGRS) in 2016, with emphasis on regionality, disease resistance, sustainability and superior garden performance. This year the American Garden Rose Selections added seven, two of which are recommended for our Southeast region bringing our recommended roses to nine.
Knock Out has been the best-selling rose since its 2000 introduction and thrives in our gardens, even surviving the Japanese beetle. “Coral” and “Peachy” have been added to our color choices.
Lady of Shalott is a striking apricot-yellow, bell-shaped flower. David Austin notes that it is “one of our hardiest and most reliable” roses and ideal for inexperienced gardeners for disease resistance, repeat flower, and ideal for poor soil. Its fragrance is a combination of apple, clove and tea.
Lookalikes BougainFeelYa and Phloxy Baby are so appropriately named as they resemble red bougainvilla and pale pink phlox blooms throughout the summer. Plant as individual or hedge row (6 feet tall and 5 feet wide). Phloxy was a AGRS 2016 selection. It’s available from Starks Bros.
The 2020 AGRS selections also recommended for the Southeast region are: Belinda’s Blush (light pink with yellow undertones) and vivid pink blend Wedding Bells (Kordes.com). Both are hybrid tea with the former reaching 4-6 feet and the latter 3-4 feet tall and 3 feet wide. Belinda is disease tolerant and thornless, while Wedding Bells does especially well in the heat and both repeat in flushes throughout the summer. Belinda’s Blush is available at edmundsroses.com and antiqueroseemporium.com.
THINGS TO DO
April 5 is the new “last average frost date” for our area. Plant accordingly and be ready to cover new plants overnight if a frost is predicted.
• 15-minute Gardening — Install a rain gauge and keep a record of the weekly amount of rain. Most plants need at least 1 inch of rain a week, more during droughts.
• Garden — Many spring flowers are early and dying due to heat. Deadhead by cutting back to a leaf bud. Cut daffodil stems to the ground and allow foliage to die back to two-thirds yellow before cutting. Do not fold or braid as flowers die, the foliage is producing buds for next year. Order spring bulbs for fall planting.
Prune back last year’s perennials. If more than two-thirds of the plant is dead, remove and plant replacements. Sow morning glories. Prune roses back to live canes, remove winter mulch, and fertilize established plants when leaves are 2 inches long. If black spot was a problem last year, remove any dropped leaves and start black spot spray program.
Install soaker hoses and cover with mulch to hide the hoses and keep the ground moist. Make a list of gaps that need filling with shrubs, perennials and bulbs. Take your “need list” with you when visiting your nursery or ordering online. It will save you time and avoid mistakes. Purchase bedding plants that are compact, typical foliage color and with a few flowers to indicate flower color. Plant tags are not always accurate.
• Lawn — Mow at the highest setting when the ground is dry enough that the mower wheels do not leave impressions in the soil.
• Vegetables — According to phenology (plants whose activities usually coincide), now that lilac leaves are mouse-ear size, plant peas and lettuce; dandelions blooming mean plant spinach, beets and carrots; and peas when daffodils bloom. Also, direct plant Swiss chard, sweet corn and mustard.
• Event — Due to the novel coronavirus, group events have been canceled or postponed, but not the splendor of this spring. Walk around the neighborhood or at a park keeping a 6-foot distance. Enjoy nature’s beauty.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
