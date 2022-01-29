Welcome to the 2022 gardening year and the Chinese Year of the Tiger. The tiger represents courageousness, challenge, enthusiasm, and generosity. That is an apt description of the tiger lily(Lilium columbianum), and gardeners as well.
Though an Asian native, it is considered by some a North American native as once imported it escaped and spread enthusiastically throughout western Canada and into Washington and Oregon.
The 5-6’ tall slender stem, though usually 3’, support up to 12 flowers from June through September. The flower head nod with recurred striking orange petals dotted with brown to black spots. Lance-like foliage whorled around the single stem at the bottom ending scattered at the top indicate that it is a true lily.
Care: Plant in full sun-part shade, where soil is cool, fertile, well-drained, moist, and loose. Plant 6-10” apart in the summer for bloom the next spring. Cut the stem to the ground in the fall when foliage yellows. Fertile soil and compost yearly if needed, is sufficient fertilizing. Propagation is by bulblets that form next to the stem will take up to two years to flower. Bulbils(smaller) form between the leaves and take longer to flower.
Caution: The petals are edible as are those of other true lilies. Remove the anther as the pollen stains and is toxic to humans. The plant to fatal to cats but not dogs.
In addition, the following non-true lily natives are worth incorporating into your shade garden:
Trout(Salvelinus fontinalis) produces a trout-speckled flower that blooms on a 6” stem in April and May.
Named for its dark blue berries Bluebead(Clintonia borealis) produces yellow, green or brown petals on 12” stems. Canada(L.canadense) produces 16-20 nodding yellow, orange or red speckled blooms per 3-8’stem.
These require the same environment conditions as tiger lily. Turk’s Cap(L.superbum) with its round head of reflexed petaled blooms on 5-7’ stems is more at home in wet meadows.
THINGS TO DO
Disregard Punxsutawney Phil’s winter/spring predictions. He lives in warm terrarium attached to the Punxsutawney, PA, library, only to be is awakened on the 2nd to see or not see his shadow. Whether or not he does, we still will have six more weeks of winter.
Garden — Order bulbs for spring and summer flowering. Cut back ivy and use the cutting to star new plants. Clean debris from the beds. If spring bulb foliage emerge cover with a dusting of dry leaves, straw, or pine needles.
Trees and Shrubs — If soil is dry and not frozen, water evergreens. Dormant sprays may be applied to ornamental trees and shrubs that had scale, mites, or sooty mold last year. Follow directions including safety measures and at what temperature to apply. Remove water shoots and sprouts. When pruning, never remove more than 30% of the branches. Cut flowering branches as flower buds begin to show color.
Vegetables — Start seeding herbs oregano, rosemary, and thyme, and bell peppers, collards, eggplants, and kale. Seed flowers ageratum, carnation, gloriosa daisy, larkspur, nicotiana, salvia, and sweet pea. To check viability of left-over seed, place 10 seeds on a damp paper towel, seal in a plastic bag and put in a warm place. After a week or two check for germination. Discard if less than 50% have sprouted. February and March cut back fall-bearing fruit to encourage new growth on apple, cherry crabapple, peach, and plum.
EVENTS
Feb. 1 — “Lawn Management,” Master Gardener Toolbox Series, McCracken Co Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 5 p.m., 270-554-9520.
Feb. 2 — “Cold Frames,”, Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy, 12:15-12:45 pm. Reservation by Jan. 31, 270-527-3285, $10 fee includes lunch.
Feb. 8-10 — Midwestern Herb and Garden Show, Mt. Vernon, IL 618-242-3151.
Feb. 11-13 — Nashville Antiques and Garden Show, Tickets — antiquesandgardenshow.com.
March 3-6 — Nashville Lawn and Garden Show, 615-772-6809, nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun's gardening columnist
