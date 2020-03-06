TODAY
Kangaroo Klub for Breastfeeding Mothers, 1-2:30 p.m., Classroom A, Medical Park 2, Baptist Health Paducah, 270-415-4680 for more information.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Advisory Board hosts anime night, 4-7 p.m., watch anime, games, and pizza, 270-247-2911.
Paducah Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Knights Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, fish fry, 4-8 p.m. Dine-in or use drive-thru using the alley entering from 30th St. All major credit cards are accepted.
St. John Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat fish fry, 4-7 p.m., St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U.S. 45 South. Dine-in or Drive-Thru available. 270-554 0700
Senior Medicare Patrol, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive. Learn to detect potential Medicare errors, fraud and abuse. Report errors or suspected fraud to SMP. 270-442-8993.
Ballard-Carlisle Historical and Genealogical Society, 257 Fourth St., Wickliffe, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will help with your family research. 270-335-5059.
Paducah Senior Center, free low-impact exercise for people 60 and older, 10-11 a.m., 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, second floor.
Chair yoga, 12:15 p.m., Paducah Parks Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suzi Renaud, instructor.
Steak night, 5-8 p.m., River City Eagles Aerie 3686, 1919 Cairo Road.
Dance, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Post 26, Mayfield. Band: Kentucky Road Show Band. $7.
SATURDAY
Baptist Health Paducah Prepared Childbirth Classes, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Mike and Tammy Zimmerman NICU Education Center, Medical Park 2, Baptist Health Paducah. 270-575-2229.
Wickliffe Masonic Lodge breakfast, 6-9 a.m., Buck Road. The cost is $7.
Legos in the library for children, 1 p.m., second floor in McCracken County Public Library. Free to the public.
Dance, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Post 26 Hall, Mayfield. Just Friends. $7.
