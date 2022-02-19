As bacon or barbecue, hogs are quite welcomed. As an exotic species in our wild habitats, it’s just the opposite.
There are no native wild hogs in North America. Indeed, there are lots of porkers living wild out there nowadays, but these are feral animals, domestic hogs that have been released to run wild or descendants of the same.
Some ripples of sport and hunting adventure may ring off the term “wild boar,” but let us be clear: feral hogs are not a good thing. Most of the feral swine alive in the U.S. today are far removed from the bloodlines of true wild European hogs that initially spun off the wild boar imagery. The feral hogs of today much more reflect a wilder version of barnyard pigs from which they have descended.
These swine are terrible for our environment. From the human perspective, feral hogs can create a crisis for agricultural efforts by destroying crops and trashing land with their excessive rooting and vegetation denuding behavior. For native wildlife and vegetation, feral hogs are awful.
Hogs are omnivores willing to eat almost anything. They eat a great deal of tubers, roots and such for which they do all that, well, rooting. They tear up the ground to get to the edibles below the surface. Along with farm crops, this feeding behavior removes a lot of native plants from the roots up, preventing them from regrowing. Where ground cover is removed, erosion increases, another detriment.
Feral porkers become predators when they come upon small and helpless wildlife. Think deer fawns and ground-nesting birds including wild turkeys. Hogs don’t cull any protein sources.
Once feral hogs are seeded, they tend to proliferate. Young female pigs can be bred to produce their own young when they are only about eight months old. Once in the breeding pool, a sow can turn out a litter that averages about four piglets annually. Some lusty sows manage two litters a year.
With few predators threatening them, feral hogs can easily live four to six years in the wild. Having the reproductive potential that they do, the numbers of these non-native swine can grow exponentially.
On a national scale, the greatest part of the feral hog population is in the Southeast. Draw a line from the northern border of Texas and Oklahoma eastward through South Carolina. From that line southward is the greatest concentration of an estimated U.S. population of some 6 million wild-ranging porkers.
The initial hogs hail from some released by/escaped from Spanish explorers along the Gulf Coast of what became Texas more than 300 years ago. The state nowadays holds about 1.5 million feral hogs and estimates annual damages from them at about $52 million.
Most of Kentucky is not burdened with significant, reproducing feral hog populations. In recent times, however, federal managers have been working to put the skids on a hot spot of swine surge centered in the southern half of the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
Feral porkers there didn’t come to pass from spontaneous generation. I’ve never heard of any prosecutions or allegations, but it is understood that somebody smuggled in and released hogs into the public area. It is also a high probability that the outlaw release was carried out with the hopes of starting a population that could be hunted in the LBL.
Never mind that starting a hog infestation degrades and threatens native wildlife, including huntable species like deer, wild turkeys and small game.
Here’s a kicker, however. Since the LBL’s hog problem appeared, it has been illegal to hunt them. Managers say hunting hogs is inefficient in reducing their numbers, but hunting does tend to scatter them and makes them more wary and more difficult to remove in larger numbers by trapping and eradication tactics.
It is a little ironic, and deservedly so for the perpetrators of the problem, but starting the hog population in the LBL did not lead to hunting of the exotics. Meanwhile, it compromises the hunting that already existed.
This winter, U.S. Forest Service personnel working with federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have been engaged in the third season of hog wars in the LBL.
The home team has been removing hogs by “aerial operations,” shooting them from helicopters.
This overhead approach, conducted while few visitors are in the LBL and with areas of emphasis closed and guarded by staffers on the ground, is the most effective porker-purging method found yet.
Jan. 24-28, critter specialists removed 176 feral hogs from the LBL. Much of those were taken by aerial sniping, ideal in late winter with trees barren of foliage. That number also includes a single sounder (hog herd) from the area along U.S. 68/Ky. 80, taken by live trapping.
That federal workers were able to eradicate 176 hogs over five days attests to a significant swine population.
Yet, the purge apparently is showing results because hog numbers and their damages to the area observed during the aerial operations having been in decline over three years of the program.
Shed no tears for the late, not-so-great swine removed from the LBL. Their demise means more surviving native wildlife and a healthier ecosystem.
And I’m pretty sure you don’t want a sounder of hogs crashing your picnic.
They will eat most anything, you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.