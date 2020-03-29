McCracken County deputies arrested a Tennessee man Friday night after they said he led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 24 into Marshall County.
According to Sgt. Trent Hardin, at about 10 p.m. Deputy Kenneth Baldwin was traveling eastbound on I-24 near the 16 mile marker when he saw a 2009 Kia Optima approaching him at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle passed Baldwin, it reportedly nearly struck his patrol car, as it swerved between the deputy’s vehicle and another vehicle.
After several miles of pursuit, the vehicle stopped around the 22 mile marker in Marshall County and the driver, Terance Jones, 45, of Nashville, was taken into custody. Tests revealed Jones was intoxicated, Hardin stated.
Jones was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail. He faces several charges, including speeding (over 26 mph over the limit), reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, and driving under the influence (second offense).
Deputies were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and Speedy’s Towing.
