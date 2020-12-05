State police arrested a Tennessee man Saturday after they said he fled a traffic safety checkpoint and led them on a chase through two counties.
Police said a 2014 Chrysler 300, driven by Desmond M. Hubbard, 34, of Humbolt, Tennessee, approached a checkpoint at the intersection of Ky. 994 and Ky. 1014 (Houser Road) around 11:10 a.m. Hubbard was directed to a secondary location, but reportedly refused and accelerated away from the scene, nearly striking a trooper and a deputy.
Hubbard fled south on Houser Road, police said, left the roadway, traveled through a field and struck a tree. He fled on foot and was captured in a barn on Wice Church Road.
Hubbard was arrested and charged in McCracken County with fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first degree-police officer; wanton endangerment, first degree; and multiple traffic offenses. Hubbard faces charges in Graves County of fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first degree (on foot); operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first degree (aggravating circumstances); wanton endangerment, first degree-police officer; and multiple traffic offenses.
Hubbard was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Kentucky State Police, Post 1, was assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
