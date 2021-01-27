TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — Friends of a Martin man wanted on murder charges described him Tuesday as mild mannered and easygoing.
David Vowell, 70, was sought Tuesday in the killing of Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, who were both from Weakley County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation filed arrest warrants on two counts of first degree murder in Monday’s killings at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County.
The district attorney general of Obion and Weakley counties, Tommy Thomas, said investigators found a boat belonging to Vowell Tuesday. They also towed away a vehicle belonging to Vowell at the Blue Basin Cove Lodge on Reelfoot Lake.
“I know his family,” Thomas said. “We’re satisfied he has no kill criminal history, but of course that’s really irrelevant as far as where we are at this point.”
The owner of the lodge, Jerry Jones Jr., said one could find Vowell’s boat docked at the lodge almost every day. Jones said he has known Vowell for more than 40 years.
“It is confusing,” Jones said. “I wasn’t out there, all I know are the rumors of what happened. You know, it’s still hard to believe that this kind of stuff could happen.”
State and local law enforcement officers had been searching for Vowell since Monday. Jones said the crime Vowell’s accused of doesn’t sound like the man he knows.
“In my head and my soul, I believe he’s a good fella. I don’t know what happened,” Jones said.
Thomas said investigators told him Vowell approached the victims’ boat and an argument started. The two men were out duck hunting on the lake with a third man, Jeffery Crabtree, who authorities say witnessed the shooting. Thomas said Crabtree took the gun from Vowell, and then took the victims for help.
Jones said he never saw Vowell return to his vehicle or dock his boat.
“He’s the kind of person who would pick up any kid on the side of the road and take them hunting,” Jones said about Vowell. “Those juvenile hunts, he’d have a whole boatload of children that he takes out there hunting.”
Black was a full-time manager in the gun department of Final Flight South Fitters in Obion County.
“What has taken place is hard to process. No duck is worth the life of a man,” said Seth Dortch, the marketing manager, in a statement. “What we do know is that God is our refuge and strength, even in the hardest of times.”
Jones said he’s heartbroken about the two men who lost their lives.
“If I was the type of person that could fix it, erase it, make it go away, that would be me,” he said. “But this is just unheard of and unbelievable on David Vowell’s part.”
