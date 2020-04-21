Temporary drive thru COVID-19 testing site opens at WKCTC

A temporary drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens today on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
The site joins Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah as the third COVID-19 testing location in Paducah.
The free tests will be self-administered by people who have registered for them through an online portal created by Kroger and Team Kentucky.
Those eligible for tests include people with COVID-19 symptoms (such as fever, shortness of breath and cough), health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the virus, along with people with mild symptoms who may also have been exposed.
Kroger Health will be in charge of the testing. They expect to test nearly 1,000 people locally between today and Thursday, with results processed within 48 hours.
To register, visit www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.
The site will be open for testing between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to people who have registered.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his daily update that Paducah was one of four cities to have new COVID-19 testing sites in partnership with Kroger Health. Other locations will be in Madisonville, Somerset and Pikeville.
“WKCTC is honored that Governor Andy Beshear has selected our college as a regional host site for COVID 19 drive through testing at a critical time in the health of our community, commonwealth and nation,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said. “I will reiterate that the operative word in our title is ‘Community,’ and therefore we continue to stand ready to assist all our citizens.”
The Kentucky National Guard, along with members of local law enforcement, will be on hand to regulate traffic and move things along.
“The local fire and EMS and police had everything set up by the time we got here,” SFC J.R. Wiseman of the Kentucky National Guard told The Sun. “As the National Guard, we’re there to support the community and help the flow of traffic, the police, EMS, fire and other officials to ensure a smooth operation.”
For more information about COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
