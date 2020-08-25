McCracken County sheriff's detectives Tuesday afternoon charged a McCracken County teenager with drug trafficking on the parking lot of a Paducah business.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives received information earlier in the day that Jayden T. Semrad, 18, of Stately Vision Lane, was allegedly selling acid. Detectives contacted Semrad via social media and arranged to purchase a quantity of liquid acid from him. The sheriff's office said Semrad agreed to meet detectives on the parking of a gas station at 5104 Cairo Road. Semrad arrived at 3:51 p.m., the sheriff's office said, and was arrested immediately after he allegedly sold suspected acid to detectives.
Semrad was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
