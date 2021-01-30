MURRAY — The man accused of falsely claiming there was a gunman at Murray High School before making a bomb threat is also believed to be responsible for hoaxes in Los Angeles.
Murray police announced that Kya Nelson, 19, was arrested at his home in Racine, Wisconsin, Friday morning with the help of Murray detectives, who traveled to Racine to help execute a search warrant at his residence. He was held in the Racine County Jail while awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
According to the arrest warrant, Murray police received two calls from Nelson on Monday morning in which Nelson claimed there was a gunman at Murray High School. During the first call, which happened at about 8:54 a.m., Nelson claimed he saw a person with an assault rifle inside the school and later heard shots, the document says. During the second call minutes later, Nelson claimed shots were being fired and he was hiding in the bathroom, the arrest warrant continues.
The document says the two calls came from different numbers and Nelson used two different names.
Murray High School went on lockdown while law enforcement searched the school. But there was no sign of any gunshots.
The arrest warrant says Nelson called police dispatch a third time at about 10:57 a.m., admitting it was all a hoax.
“The male on the line laughed at (sic) thanked dispatch for letting him ‘swat’ Murray High School,” the warrant states. “He continued to laugh, explaining there were no shots and he had made the whole thing up. When questioned by dispatch, he disconnected the call.”
The warrant goes on to say that at about 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, Nelson called police from another number, claiming there were “five bombs placed at Murray High School that were set to detonate in one and one half hours, and that everyone would die.”
Murray police and other agencies responded to the high school while students and staff evacuated, then conducted a sweep of the campus. Kentucky State Police used an explosive-detection K9, but did not find any bomb, the warrant says.
“No danger ever existed to the students or staff,” said Sgt. Andrew Wiggins with the Murray Police Department.
Murray High School dismissed students soon after the evacuation, and the district decided to hold only virtual classes at the high school for the rest of the week as a precaution.
The arrest warrant states that by analyzing the phone number Nelson used, police eventually found another number that’s associated with his father. That led them to Racine, where they arrested Nelson.
Although it’s unclear whether Nelson has any ties to Murray, the arrest warrant does say he is also a suspect in swatting incidents in Los Angeles, based on information from the FBI. Swatting is the practice of making prank calls that prompt a heavy law enforcement response.
Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said stunts like that are simply not tolerated.
“If you come to Murray, Kentucky, or just Calloway County, we’re going to do everything we can, and you see how we’re going to stay on top of this,” Liles said. “Don’t bring it here in Murray, Calloway County because we will do everything we can to find you.”
Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy Samons said the arrest of Nelson is a relief.
“And again, confirming my initial thoughts that with the amount of resources that have been put into this locally, state and federally, I thought we would see a quick resolution,” Samons said. “I’m confident that the prosecutors and the law enforcement are going to probably dish out the harshest punishment they can in this situation.”
Nelson is facing two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening for the two phone calls claiming there was a gunman, with each count carrying one to five years in prison if there’s a conviction. He also faces one count of first-degree terroristic threatening for the bomb threat, which carries five to 10 years in prison.
Samons said Murray High School will welcome students back for in-person classes on Monday. Counselors will be available for them and for staff.
