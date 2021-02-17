Paducah Tilghman High School senior Jake Taylor has been named a 2021 Distinguished Finalist in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. Taylor is among six Kentuckians — two State Honorees and four Distinguished Finalists — to be recognized on a national level for exemplary community service.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.
This year, many students were recognized for addressing critical community needs in a year of upheaval.
“We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world — a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year,” said Charles Lowrey, Prudential’s chairman and CEO. “Young people who contribute their time and talents to their communities are role models for all of us. We salute their dedication, their achievements, and their spirit of community.”
Taylor was named a Distinguished Finalist for his Create a Computer initiative. His love of computers, his belief that a solid education is critical, and his desire to improve his hometown and his school system fueled his campaign to recruit students in rebuilding an outdated computer lab. Taylor has since hosted a series of camps where students learn to build their own laptops for virtual learning.
Fellow Tilghman students Kate Bidwell and Addie Beth Franklin, both sophomores, were named local honorees.
