Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary Holly M. Johnson has issued an order that will delay tax calendar due dates by 60 days.
The state notified the McCracken County Property Valuation Adminstrator’s office that the changes were made due to events brought about by the spread of COVID-19.
This affects tangible property returns, assessment notices, inspection period, county board of appeals, setting of tax rates, mailing tax bills and possibly tax collections.
Changes include
• Tangible property return deadline changed from May 15 to July 15.
• Tax roll inspection period changed from May 4-18 to July 6-20.
• County Board of Assessment changed from June 24 to Aug. 19.
• Tax rates set from mid-October to mid-November.
• 2020 tax bill collections begin in November and December.
The McCracken County PVA office said in a media release that about 840 assessment notices were mailed out before this state of emergency began. Those notices were mailed with specific wording to property owners who transferred properties in 2019.
“While we’ve already spoken to many of those property owners, the remaining property owners should realize the deadlines have been extended by two months as described above,” the release stated.
The McCracken County PVA office intends to proceed with mailing 2020 assessment notices near the end of April. Those notices will include those deadlines that will allow property owners to have in-person conferences with the PVA office after the state of emergency ends.
During the state of emergency, the PVA office is closed to be public, but people can contact it through email or phone. Property owners with questions about their assessment can contact the PVA office before the July 20 deadline.
