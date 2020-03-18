BENTON — The 177th annual Tater Day celebration in Marshall County has been canceled in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The annual event joins a growing list of cancellations, postponements and temporary closures in the area, as community leaders and others work to prevent or reduce the spread of the disease causing the coronavirus.
Mayor Rita Dotson discussed the decision during Monday’s Benton City Council meeting, where she consulted with council members. She emphasized the need to protect people.
“I am not in favor — I’ll just say it right upfront — of doing Tater Day,” Dotson said. “I think with school being out, with restaurants and bars closed down, with the pageants cancelled — the Kiwanis (Club) was unanimous on cancelling — I just don’t think that we can put our people in Benton at risk to do Tater Day.”
Dotson said she’s kept up with COVID-19 news and Gov. Andy Beshear’s news conferences, which provide updates and detail the state’s ongoing efforts. She spoke with medical professionals, the health department and Beshear’s liaison too.
“I wanted the council to know before I put anything out there, officially, and give them a chance to voice their objections if they had any,” Dotson told The Sun, noting the council was supportive.
She also described Tater Day’s cancellation as a “tough decision” that kept her awake at night, but she thinks it’s best for the community. Tater Day festivities can attract an estimated 30,000 people throughout the entire celebration, providing the weather is good, Dotson said.
Tater Day is traditionally held the first Monday in April with related festivities starting the week before. It was expected to have vendors, carnival rides, the Tater Day parade and more events. The March 28 pageants were also canceled.
Patricia Green, treasurer and Tater Day coordinator for the Kiwanis Club of Benton, said she and Dotson talked and felt like it couldn’t happen this year.
“The Kiwanis Club is in charge of the parade and the carnival rides,” Green said. “The carnival rides people called me last weekend to know what we had decided and we hadn’t decided anything at that point, but they were already on the road and what they do is they start out in Tennessee and then the next stop is coming to Benton.
“They needed some guidance. I talked back with them (Monday) after the mayor and I talked and we just decided — we couldn’t do this, this year. We couldn’t put our people in danger and we couldn’t wait until the last minute because the carnival, they come from the Owensboro area.”
However, both Dotson and Green indicated there are plans for holding a 175th anniversary celebration for Benton in June or July, if virus concerns have passed.
Green said the carnival is Kiwanis Club’s big fundraiser of the year, as the club receives a percentage of what it makes and the club gives back to children’s programs. She’s already talked with carnival representatives to see if they can come during the anniversary celebration and organizers are looking at “possibly” having a parade then.
“We are planning the 175th festival,” Dotson said. “I don’t have a set date for that yet, but we will try to incorporate a lot of the Tater Day traditions in that, as much as possible.”
