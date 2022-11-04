Boxwood is one of the most versatile, beautiful and backbone plants of any garden. It takes shaping better than any other plant, is relatively disease free, and very long-lived. It is also expensive because it is a slow-grower. To protect your investment and garden beauty, take a few steps to protect your boxwood over winter.
Water: Boxwood needs moist well-drained soil. It does not like dry conditions. Install a soaker hose to continue to water until the ground freezes, at 1” per week if it has not rained. Replace the hose connection with a quick release attachment.
Snow and ice: To remove snow that weighs down branches, use the broad side of a broom to gently lift branches from the underside bouncing the snow off the branches. Once snow is off, the branches will gradually return to normal. Ice covered branches are rigid. Do not bounce them but allow the heat from the sun tp gradually melt the ice. To prevent heavily weighted branches, place a support underneath them. Once they are thawed check for hairline splits in branches. Cut broken branches to a main branch up to but not into the collar ring of specialized cells. Once the ground is frozen, apply 2” layer of mulch to retain moisture.
Container grown: Place containers on ‘feet’ to provide air circulation and off hard surfaces. Do not place in drainage saucers. Water just before the freeze as it actually heats the plants as temperatures drop.
If the January Thaw sends out some new growth, remove it, harden off and either use the cuttings in decorations or pitch.
Companies continue to offer limited-time sales, and free-shipping on purchases over a certain amount.
Garden — Continue to plant bulbs. Pick saffron petals to dry and sugar for edible decorations and stigmas for flavoring. A loose layer of leaves will protect tender perennials and overwintering beneficial insects. Plant garden mums. Cut garden mum flowers to the ground when they fade and add 2”of mulch when the soil freezes, usually the end of the month. Cover small water gardens with bird netting to prevent leaves from rotting into the water, reducing oxygen, and killing fish.
Houseplants — Buy the largest amaryllis bulbs available for more and larger blooms per stalk and healthier bulb to re-bloom next fall. Plant bulbs every two weeks for a succession of bloom through February. Remove individual flowers as they fade and the stalk to 2” when all have faded. Continue to water and feed foliage until yellowed, cut back and allow the soil to gradually dry.
For best success in propagating tender perennials that we grow as annuals, take fall cuttings of coleus, dusty miller, geranium, and fuchsia.
Lawn — Change mower to mulching blades. Make an appointment for winter check-up after the last mowing.
Trees and shrubs -After a hard freeze take 4” cuttings of forsythia, holly, lavender, viburnum and weigela to root in sand overwinter in a protected location. Remove diseased, broken, and dead branches. It is not necessary to seal cuts, plant will scab over any cuts. Protect young trees from deer rubbing their antlers to mark their territories. Depending on the tree size, install a tomato cage to surrounding the chicken wire held in place by stakes.
Vegetables — Compost softening pumpkins, or cut into pieces and bury into beds to add nutrients to the soil. Save seed to roast for snacks, share with birds, and to plant next spring. Turn compost to discourage rodents. Adding compost or aged manure to asparagus will help produce larger spears next year.
Nov. 5-6, ColorFest, Bernheim Arboretum and Forest, Clermont (near Elizabethtown)Ky, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., nature activities, vendors, art, craft. $13 in advance, $15 day of, email-nature @bernheim.org.
Nov. 19-Jan. 8, “Holiday Lights”, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, Nashville, TN, Ticket available Oct. 18, 625-356-8000, cheekwood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.