Boxwood is one of the most versatile, beautiful and backbone plants of any garden. It takes shaping better than any other plant, is relatively disease free, and very long-lived. It is also expensive because it is a slow-grower. To protect your investment and garden beauty, take a few steps to protect your boxwood over winter.

Water: Boxwood needs moist well-drained soil. It does not like dry conditions. Install a soaker hose to continue to water until the ground freezes, at 1” per week if it has not rained. Replace the hose connection with a quick release attachment.

