A well-designed landscape will add beauty and value to your home. After research you selected plants for all the right reasons: size, shape, environmental requirements of sun/shade, wet/dry conditions, and beauty throughout the year.
Did you, however, take into consideration your dog’s health? If your dog disturbs a plant, its defense is poison. Many of our common plants contain a variety of toxins from mild to lethal amounts. First symptoms usually include vomiting, diarrhea, and gastrointestinal upset.
According to the American Kennel Club, azaleas, rhododendron and “all family members are considered extremely dangerous to dogs” and “all parts of (English yew) including the succulent, red berries are very poisonous, as they contain taxine alkaloids.”
Hydrangeas are listed as having “high concentration both in leaves and flowers.”
American, English, and Japanese hollies’ toxicity depends on the variety. Symptoms include lip-smacking, drooling and head shaking.
It is peony’s bark that is toxic. Plant within a dense cluster of non-toxic plants or in wire cages.
Ivy is not lethal but can be dangerous. Bulbs contain toxins to a lesser degree. Bulbs’ disagreeable taste of the bulb and foliage generally results in vomiting before any damage results. Among the culprits are begonia, fall crocus, daffodil, geranium, iris, and lily. Hyacinth’s bulb is the toxic source. On the other hand, though not a delicacy, tulips are edible.
For every toxic plant there is a similar non-toxic. All of our culinary garnishes and ingredients are dog-safe as well. They include herbs, hibiscus, marigold, nasturtiums, pansy, petunia, roses, snapdragons, sunflower, and zinnia.
Among the non-toxic trees and shrubs are crape myrtle, forsythia, magnolia (laurel, star, tulip, and grandiflora), rose of Sharon, and mahonia.
Apple, cherry, and pear seeds produce hydrogen cyanide that can kill within minutes. They and apricot, peach, and plum can be grown if fenced and/or surrounded by a hedge.
THINGS TO DO
It is so luring to want to work in the garden as plants are awakening. A few warm days have started plants to awaken. Shasta daisies, mint, roses, and sedum are showing green tips of foliage. Spring, still is four more weeks away.
Garden — If mulch is pulled back, it may be necessary to replace it. Clean the garden of over-wintered herbaceous stalks. Remove packed leaves from beds. Press heaved plants back into the ground. “Autumn Joy” sedum can be lifted, divided, and replanted in loose moist soil.
Trees and shrubs — Cut branches to force. Reduce stress by planting before buds start swelling. Prepare the hole in advance, use the burlap or wire cage to and into the hole, and remove well below the soil level. Tulip magnolia, spirea, and bush honeysuckle buds are showing color.
Vegetables — Add left-over sterilized seeding soil to container plants or work it into the garden. Do not save for future use it can develop mold and disease. Rotate crops to reduce disease and replace nutrients into the soil.
To grow blanched leeks, slip a paper towel tube over the plant when 1” in diameter.
Plant legumes followed by root crops, cucumber family, and leaf vegetables and herbs, and repeat the sequence. Indoors, seed basil, broccoli, cabbage family (cauliflower, kale), oregano, sage, tomato family members except potato. Sow them in April.
EVENTS
March 1 — Master Gardener Toolbox — Bee Keeping, McCracken Co. Toolbox series, 5 p.m., 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 270-554-9520.
March 2 — Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension, Benton, 12:15-12:45 p.m., RSVP by February 28, 270-527-3285. $10 including box lunch.
March 3-6 — “Bees, Birds, Butterflies and Blooms”, Nashville Lawn and Garden Show, Expo Center-The Fairgrounds, 17 gardens, workshops, lectures, and vendors. Advance tickets and information: nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com.
May 18 — “Met Me in the Garden,” Paducah Garden Club’s biannual garden tour and luncheon (3 seatings). To order tickets($35) email reneetilley@hotmail.com or call 270-217-2955.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.