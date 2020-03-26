Table for none: Local eateries deal with COVID-19 impacts

Putting food on the table during a pandemic isn’t easy — even for restaurants.
Restrictions put in place on the Kentucky food industry over the past couple weeks, combined with a legally restricted amount of foot traffic, have affected just about every eatery in the state.
Kirchhoff’s Bakery & Deli, a downtown institution since 1873, announced Wednesday that the deli would cease operation and the bakery operate in a limited capacity until the COVID-19 crisis is under control. The decision, Kirchhoff’s general manager Todd Anderson said, was anguishing.
“You go from trying to stay open to help your employees still get a paycheck and still be a viable company when we get to the other side and at some point it switches from that to ‘Am I putting my employees and customers at risk somehow?’ It’s pretty stinkin’ tough,” Anderson told the Sun.
Anderson and another co-owner will be manning the bakery, producing almost exclusively bread to keep up with increased demand and possibly some cookies.
“When the news of the coronavirus hit and everybody started cleaning out the grocery store, we being here making bread every day were able to immediately step up the production,” Anderson said. “We’ve been making double, maybe a little more than double of what we usually make, and selling out every day.”
Anyone looking to buy locally baked bread from Kirchhoff’s can stop by the shop between 8 a.m. and noon. Call ahead orders are encouraged. To do so, phone 270-442-7117. The bakery’s bread will still be available at Banks Market, Midtown Market and Roof Brothers.
Kirchhoff’s has lasted through the Great Depression, the Spanish Flu and the 1937 flood, and Anderson is confident that the business will withstand COVID-19.
“It’s going to hurt everybody, but we’re going to last through this,” he said.
In addition to not allowing dine-in, most restaurants have been forced to reduce staffing to reduce overhead or comply with regulations during these strange times where staying in is encouraged.
Like many restauranteurs, Freight House owner Sara Bradley is fighting to keep her employees in paying jobs.
“I knew that part of me opening this business is that I have to do a good job and that I was responsible for the livelihood of my employees,” Bradley said. “It’s really hard and I feel responsible even though it’s not my choice to shut down.
“We only have jobs for people if there are orders. If people don’t come and patronize our restaurants, we will not be able to keep them open.”
Freight House will be sending out gourmet family meals for delivery or pick-up to-go for the time being, a situation Bradley never thought she would be in. Meals will be on offer from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For menus and pricing, visit www.freighthousefood.com.
“These are times that are calling for everybody to re-evaluate how they run a business,” she said. “This is the only way for me to provide jobs for my employees, so that’s what we’re doing.”
Just Hamburgers owner/operator Robert Waller is in the same boat with his pair of burger joints.
“We’ve reduced our employees during each shift from 11 down to 6 or 7 in order to keep the number of people below the governor’s recommendation,” Waller explained. “Things around here have definitely been weird. Like everyone else, we didn’t expect things to take such a drastic turn.
“We can only hope that this will turn around sooner than later so we can all get back to our normal lives.”
A fairly recent west Kentucky disaster gives Waller faith that Paducah’s local businesses will band together and survive.
“I can only encourage everyone to support their local businesses as much as they can, because they’re the ones who will have the hardest time bouncing back from this,” he said. “If the ice storm in 2009 taught me anything it’s that folks around here are incredibly resilient and are always looking out for each other.
“I’m absolutely grateful for that.”
