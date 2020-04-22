The Kentucky State Senate recently confirmed Leon Owens’ appointment as a Murray State University Board of Regents member. Owens is president of Swift & Staley Inc. in Paducah.
The confirmation took place April 14.
Owens was appointed to the Board of Regents on Aug. 21, 2019, and has served since that time. He is a Murray State alumnus. His term expires June 30, 2025.
In a related action, Board of Regents Chairman Dan Kemp will resign his position six weeks early on May 15, due to the board being statutorily out of compliance regarding political registration. It’s to accommodate this appointment.
Kemp has served on the board since 2014 and is an alumnus, longtime practicing attorney and a former mayor of Hopkinsville. This action will leave one vacancy on the Board of Regents, which will be filled by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“I am humbled and honored to be confirmed by the state senate in order to continue my service on the board of regents,” Owens said.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to Chair Dan Kemp for his support, encouragement and early resignation which allowed me to be confirmed. Murray State University means a great deal to me and my family, and I look forward to my service in the years ahead.”
Vice Chairman Jerry Rhoads, of Madisonville, will become board chairman on May 15.
