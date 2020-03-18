With help from tips provided by the public on a recent church burglary in Graves County, a suspect was arrested on Monday.
The sheriff’s office issued a media release Monday night with a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance cameras late Friday or early Saturday. The release asked people to contact the office if they recognize the suspect or know about the burglary.
The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday that Bryce Nelson, 18, of Mayfield contacted the sheriff’s office Monday night and turned himself in.
Nelson admitted to forcing two doors open to two separate buildings at a church in southern Graves County.
He was brought to the Graves County Jail on two counts of third-degree burglary.
