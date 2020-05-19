A Paducah man faces multiple charges related to a January shots-fired incident in McCracken County.
Dwight B. Brewer, 35, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He was booked at McCracken County Jail.
According to a McCracken County Sheriff's Office news release, sheriff's deputies and detectives responded around 8 p.m. Jan. 31 to the 1100 block of Lydon Road for a reported altercation, in which a firearm was discharged.
The news release alleged a suspect, identified as Brewer, was present when an altercation took place between family members of a residence. It states an investigation showed that, during the altercation, Brewer produced a 9 mm handgun and discharged it in "close proximity" to multiple people.
The release also states Brewer fled the area before law enforcement arrived. Brewer is a convicted felon and prohibited from legally possessing a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies contacted Brewer at an Old Mayfield Road home Monday and took him into custody.
