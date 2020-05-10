A recent national survey on how COVID-19 will alter future shopping behavior includes some good news for local businesses as they prepare to reopen in the wake of the global pandemic.
In the survey, conducted April 21-22 by consumer research company Marshall Marketing & Communications, 1,000 adults age 18 and older were asked, among other things, about their likely spending habits after the crisis is over.
Bruce Hahn, vice president of research sales and consulting, said the company normally provides customized market research for TV stations (including WPSD Local 6) and other clients across the country.
“We typically don’t do national surveys,” Hahn said. “But based on what we’re going through right now, we thought it might be nice to look at some different trends.
“Our goal was really to capture, not the things that people are doing now that they have a lot of resources for, like streaming, media consumption, but what’s going to be the impact in the future. Are people going to shop differently?”
Behavior before the coronavirus pandemic will likely change into new behavior after, as it did post 9/11 and the great recession, Hahn said. The survey indicates a shift toward online shopping, buying local and buying American-made products.
It also demonstrates a positive impact of community support advertising and marketing, Hahn said.
Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they will make more purchases online; 36% said they will shop more local businesses and purchase more products “made in America.” Twenty-two percent said they will purchase take-out or home-delivery food more frequently.
Forty-three percent of survey respondents said they will spend their stimulus money on necessities like food, gas and prescriptions. Twenty-five percent said they would put that money toward non-essential items or home improvements or remodeling projects.
Once the COVID-19-related restrictions begin to ease, 24% of respondents said they planned to have their vehicles serviced for repairs; 18% plan to purchase do-it-yourself home improvement items; and 14% said they plan to buy a new mobile device.
While a national survey isn’t broken down by regions or market size, the results demonstrate that when people feel it is safe to go out and shop, they will, Hahn said.
“There’s going to be some fits and starts, bumps and bruises (as economies open up) because it’s a new experience for everybody,” he said.
“In general, I’m comfortable in saying your market is going to look like this (survey) in appealing marketing messages and shopping behavior and things like that.”
When it comes to online shopping, the majority of local businesses already have a strong presence, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said.
“Some of our businesses, women’s boutiques in particular, started with online and that’s a big part of their business,” Wilson said.
Even though restaurants will soon be able to reopen (with some restrictions) under Gov. Andy Beshear’s phased-in reopening of the economy, the chamber president encourages them to continue their carry-out service.
“They’re still only going to be open for about a third of their dining room capacity. I hope they will continue to do the carry-out,” she said. “That’s a good way to keep their kitchen full.”
While predicting future shopping behavior, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, is difficult, Wilson believes local businesses will continue to be supported.
“I think there will be a strong push in our community to shop local, and support local businesses any way we can.”
