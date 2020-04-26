The leadership of Computer Services, Inc., a Paducah-based financial technology company, had not participated in Kentucky’s version of the Best Places to Work competition until eight years ago.
And now, for the eighth consecutive year, CSI has ranked among the best large companies in the state in which to work, in the survey and awards program sponsored by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company.
Best Places to Work in Kentucky involves a survey sent directly to a company’s employees.
“It was one of those things that never really came up on our radar,” CSI Chairman and CEO Steve Powless said. “We made a decision (eight years ago) that this was good because you get a lot of feedback through the survey process, which is anonymous.”
CSI has approximately 1,200 employees nationwide, providing community banks and other financial institutions with innovative technology. There are approximately 280 employees based in Paducah.
Powless said CSI also participates in several other states’ Best Places to Work competition and a national program in which the company has also been recognized the last several years.
“The strength of the company is the employees. I know it’s cliche, but it’s the truth, especially when you’re in a service business,” he said. “In any business, people keep coming back because of your staff and how they treat people.
“We’re a company that has prided itself on professionalism and excellent service, and it’s a goal of ours that we get measured against every day.”
Beyond the recognition and its use as a recruiting tool, insight gained from the survey responses is quite valuable, Powless said.
“Most people won’t participate in a survey if they don’t think there is any value or anything to be gained by filling it out,” he said. “We encourage them to fill it out and answer honestly. We get that information, disseminate it among our management team and try to discern if there are things that we’re missing.
“There’s always things you can do to try to improve.”
Powless points to the company’s culture as a reason for its success.
“We’ve been very fortunate in that the culture’s always been focused on family values, and focused on professionalism. It’s when companies say one thing but do something totally different, that’s when you start jeopardizing your culture.
“So, you make decisions based on the long-term and doing the right thing, because employees watch that. They want to know if you really live out those values, if you’re striving for work-life balance,” he said.
“What’s so neat is when you get enthusiastic people who are brought into your culture ... they take off on their own. People want to be somewhere that values employees, where they feel appreciated and they can have trust. Especially in times like this and the pandemic.
“Employees who trust the organization get through these kinds of periods better than ones who are looking over their shoulder and waiting for some shoe to drop.”
CSI has taken a number of steps to keep employees connected, even though they are spread out across the country, and many are now working from home, including the majority of those based in Paducah.
Powless and David Culbertson, company president and chief operating officer, rotate each week in preparing a short video to update employees on the company’s activities.
CSI Cares is a company initiative that provides each employee a paid vacation day to use in the community service of their choice.
A more recent initiative, Rise Up CSI, allows employees to share stories, photos and videos about acts of kindness during the COVID-19 crisis.
“(The response) has been phenomenal,” Powless said. “We’ve got people mowing lawns for others, delivering food, helping out at different agencies, checking in on other people. Watching them every morning is my daily dose of inspiration.”
Powless said CSI also feels a corporate responsibility to give back to Paducah. It is a top contributor to the Paducah-McCracken County United Way, and more recently donated more than $49,000 to erase the school lunch debt of students in the McCracken County School District.
CSI also recently contributed $10,000 to the city of Paducah’s Small Business Relief Fund.
The Best Places to Work designation is one of the tools the company uses to understand its employees and what it can to do improve, Powless said.
“If you take those tools and use them they can be effective. You just have to keep working at it daily and doing the things that help reinforce the beliefs and values of your organization.”
