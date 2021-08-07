No matter what you call them, surprise, magic or naked lady, they all are lycoris that never fails to bloom Aug. 1, give or take a day or two. The fall blooming bulb that appears one day when the previous day there was no foliage or flower, and the next day, as if by magic a lavender-pink cluster of flowers appears on a single stalk. Lavender, pink, orange and red are additional colors.
A member of the amaryllis, each pale green 3-foot tall stalk supports 4-8 amaryllis-like blooms whose crisp petals shimmer in the sun. Part of its charm is its consistency to bloom each Aug. 1, and will last for 2-3 weeks. The spring cluster of foliage is easily confused with that of daffodils. The lycoris foliage is much wider and has a rounded tip than that of daffodils.
Though stalks are rigidly arrow-straight, they are just as at home in woodland gardens as in formal ones and require little to no maintenance. The Asian native will survive in poor soil, sun to partial shade, and neglect as witnessed by a line of blooms where an old farmhouse once stood. A bonus is its delightful soft fragrance that does not overwhelm even as a cut flower in the house. Not needed but for lovely spectacular blooms, plant in good soil, moderate moisture and fertilize with 16-4-20 in October and 2-5-10 in March, then forget it until August rolls around again. Do not fertilize newly planted bulbs.
It is recommended to dig and divide every three years, that is needed in heavy clay soil.
Many of the bulbs are sterile but will reproduce by setting bulblets, usually doubling its size every two years.
THINGS TO DO• Birds — Keep bird baths filled with fresh water and hummingbird feeders changed every three days to prevent mold. Clean with vinegar water.
• Garden — Order the top 10 minor bulbs early and plant in this order of bloom for continual bloom from late winter to early spring: Snowdrop, winter aconite, and fall, winter and spring crocus varieties, glory in the snow, Siberian squill, miniature daffodils, muscari, fritillaria, and the last to bloom, Spanish blue bells. Crocus tommasinianus (2 inches tall) is a Winterthur favorite. To naturalize bulbs, throw a handful over your shoulder and plant 4 inches deep where they land.
Cease fertilizing roses by mid-month to allow new growth to harden before frost. Fertilize perennials once a month this and next month using 10-10-10. Use a water-soluble fertilizer on annuals. Plant mums in partial shade instead of full sun. They will bloom over a period of months instead of just in the fall. Weekly fertilize them with 20-20-20 at 1T per gallon until they bloom After perennials fade, side dress with bonemeal and compost. Water dahlias and thin side shoots for showing flowers later.
• Trees and shrubs — Check shrubs and trees for torn and fallen branches from last week’s storms. Cut back into clean wood or a point where the branch joins to the trunk. Do not paint or use a sealant over cuts, as that traps any insects or disease into the wound.
• Vegetables — Water and fertilize pumpkins and watch them grow overnight. Transplant beets, broccoli, carrots and lettuce until late October depending on the first frost. Refrigerate spinach seeds overnight for better germination. Weed around strawberries. Side dress vegetables and apply 1 tablespoon per plant to heavy feeders.
• Watering — Plants need to receive 1 inch of rain or water a week. During hot weather, Scotts Company recommends water an additional one-half inch for every average 10 degrees above 60 degrees. Add the high and low, divide by 2 and subtract from 60 degrees to give how much extra water to apply.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.