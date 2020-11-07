METROPOLIS, Ill. — With the first quarter of the school year complete, grades are proving what Massac Unit 1 Superintendent Jason Hayes hypothesized: “Remote learning, in whatever fashion, is not as good as in-person learning.”
The quarter was completed on Oct. 16 with grades finalized a week later providing “some data we can look at.”
“It was one of the all-time worse grading periods we’ve ever had,” Hayes said. “I think that’s a national trend right now.”
Hayes shared the data with the Unit 1 school board at its Oct. 26 meeting.
Unit 1 adjusted its schedule from two days of in-person learning a week to four days on Oct. 5. Hayes hopes that as students have more in-person days those grades will improve.
“We’re not blaming the students. We’re not blaming the teachers. (Remote learning is) just not as good as being in school. That’s what we’d really like to see is kids back in school, even if it is for four days a week,” Hayes said.
“I did appeal to parents (watching the Oct. 26 meeting on Facebook): If you have a full-remote student, I understand there’s concern and fear, but the best thing you can do as a first step is get the student back in our schools. We can work around fear and concerns, but if it’s not working remotely. I think if it was, more public schools would’ve been doing this for a long time now. And we haven’t because it’s not as good.”
Hayes does not see the possibility of extending the in-school day until after the first of 2021.
“We’re trying to be as cautious as possible to keep what we have,” he said.
