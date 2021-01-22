One of the most recognized flowers in the world is Helianthus annuus or more commonly known as sunflower. This year the National Garden Bureau and 1-800-Flowers have selected the sunflower as Plant of the Year for its universal recognition, symbol of happiness, optimism, hope and health. In addition, the Pantone selected “Illuminating” sunny yellow as the Color of the Year complemented by a soft grey. It truly is the sunflower’s year.
Since its introduction to Europe from Mexico in the 1500s it has been a popular garden plant, and grown for its medical properties and extensively grown by Russian farmers for its oil. Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflower paintings are so popular a Vincent Sunflower Series was created. Sunflowers provide pollen and nectar for bees, birds and butterflies that in turn pollinate other plants.
The sunflower comes by its name from Greek “sun” and “flower” (Helianthus annuus), as its face follows the sun through the day.
- Most sunflowers are annual, a few are perennial (Swamp Sunflower). They are single-stemmed or branching. Single-stemmed are the tall (10 feet plus) while the branching much shorter bearing clustered flowers. The single includes Sunrich and Vincent series, Moulin Rouge (deep burgundy) and Vincent Choice — both pollenless, Soraya and Ring of Fire (AAS Selections sunflowers to be selected, 2000 and 2001 respectively). Branching include Autumn Beauty, SunBuzz, Sunfinity, and Pro-Cut. For dyers, Hopi Black Dye Sunflowerproduces light grey to deep purple.
Planting and maintenance: 6 inches apart, 1-2 feet deep, cover and keep watered until seeds sprout in 7-10 days. Thin to 2 feet apart. Water regularly about 20 days before and after blooming. Tall varieties need deep watering to stimulate root growth. They do not need regular fertilizing but will benefit from slow-acting granular if growing in poor soil. Multi-headed plants do need staking, as winds and rains can loosen their shallow root system.
Harvest: Save heads for decoration, seeds to eat or plant next year. Begin harvesting when heads droop, and tiny petals begin to fall out in September. Protect from birds by cutting heads with a foot of stem to dry in a warm, dry well-ventilated location protected from rodents. To remove seed, rub dried heads together and allow the seed to dry for a few more days before storing in sealed jars. In addition, sunflower seeds are a great snack, the young shoots and leaves are edible.
Seeds above are available from Johnny Seeds (johnnyseeds.com, 1-877-564-6697). Those asterisked () are from Baker Heirloom Seed Company, The Whole Seed Catalog (seeds@rareseeds.com, 2278 Baker Creek Road, Mansfield, MO 65704.)
THINGS TO DO
Garden:
- On warm days, pull back leaves and mulch from early spring foliage and roses. Bring potted hydrangeas in from the cold frame, repot if needed, grow at 55 degrees, and increase the temperature to 60-65 when new growth appears. Blooms should appear by April. Pot up caladium and ismene for early bloom. Continue to plant spring bulbs as long as the ground is not frozen, or pot up and sink into the ground. Save money on seed orders. Share seed. What do you do with all of the plants that a single seed packet can produce or just want to try a new plant variety? Place orders together to save on shipping.
Trees and shrubs:
- Rather than try to amend soil to match what your new plant requires, utilize plants that match the soil. The following do well in clay soil: Leland cypress, redtwig dogwood, forsythia, lilac, quince and spirea. Spray broadleaf evergreens with an antidesiccant to seal in leaf moisture.
Vegetables:
- Indoors sow cabbage keeping it at 65-70 degrees and head lettuce at 55-60 degrees. Bring in potted rhubarb into U of K, publication, www.ca.uky.edu/agcomm/pubs/ho/ho104/ho104 for a list of recommendations. Start seeds indoors: Artichoke, eggplant, onion bulb and flowers echinacea, sea holly and verbena.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.