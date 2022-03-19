One of the most recognizable and popular flowers in the world is the sunflower. Though the sunflower originated in North America, it has been cultivated in Ukraine since the mid-1700s. It is an integral part of their culture, heritage, and economy. Since its arrival in the mid-1700s, it has become an integral part of Ukraine’s heritage, culture, national flower, and economy.
The sunflower is one of the most popular crops in Ukraine, occupying 20% of all cultivated areas. In the last 12 years the production of sunflower has more than doubled making it the world’s leading producers.
To help Ukrainian people fighting for their country and homes, Burpee Seed has announced it "will donate all sunflower sales from Burpee.com (until April 7) to the International Rescue Committee to aid in Ukraine relief efforts.”
Sunflowers are one of the easiest flowers to grow. Today there is a sunflower for every situation, size(2-18’), flower(single and double), color(yellow, red, orange and pastel) and combinations, and in-ground or container. Among the smallest is Sunny Bunch (2-4’) can be planted in window boxes. Among the most popular of Burpee is the equally small Tigereye(24-30”) that is perfect for porch or patio.
From its dark center Firecatcher petals radiate bright red ending in yellow tips. No longer just yellow include focal plants 6-8’ Chocolate Cherry, deep chocolate burgundy, White-Lite(mustard center) and White-nite(chocolate center) or fluffy centered Greenburst.
Planting – Remove all weeds before planting. Plant in full sun when the soil is 60-70 degrees, in loose nitrogen-rich slightly alkaline soil. Add compost and water weekly to encourage the tap root growth. For container planting select compact varieties Short Stuff or Teddy Bear. Stake the taller varieties or plant in a protected area. Sunflowers are heat and pest tolerant, and fast growers. Cut blooms in the morning for longer lasting flowers. Cut the top bud on branching varieties before it opens to encourage more side blooms.
THINGS TO DO
Birds – Continue to feed birds and provide fresh water. Feed that includes peanut will attract undesirable birds. Clean feeders with hot soapy water and bleach to remove dried seed.
Garden – Order bare root roses. Divide perennials as they emerge. Wear gloves when seeding foxglove and larkspur as all parts of both can cause a skin rash. Pat foxglove seed into the soil as it needs light to germinate. Prevent weed germination by applying a pre-emergent herbicide by the end of the month. Reduce weight and amount of soil needed in large containers by filling no more than half the depth with a combination of potting soil and pine cones in the bottom. Discourage deer by planting mint, chives, and thyme in flower and vegetable gardens.
Lawn – Drain mower of oil, refill the oil, replace the filter, and clean the housing. A clean housing will allow the engine to run cooler and reduce wear and tear. Treat weeds as they emerge. Spray with 20% vinegar, not grocery store 5%. It is available from a farm store.
Trees – Plant both flowering and Korean dogwoods for bloom from late March to mid-May. Inventory spotlights(white only), light-shields, and extension cords and replace as needed to highlight dogwoods and other blooming trees and plants for the Lighted Dogwood Trail.
Inspect trees and shrubs for winter damage. Prune boxwood, holly, and hydrangea as needed to remove crossed, dead, or split limbs. Cut into live woods to stop continued die back.
Vegetables – Crocus in bloom indicates plant radish, parsnip, and spinach. Start pumpkins indoors to transplant mid to late April. For a mixed container of vegetables or herbs, online collections solve the problem of what plants to grow together. It is expensive but no more so than buying individual plants.
EVENTS
Wednesdays – Horticulture Webinar, UKY Horticulture, 11:30 am, registration: https://tinyurl.com/UKYHortWebWed21.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
