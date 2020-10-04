TODAYMcCracken County Public Library, Conversations with a Writer: Paranormal Romance, 4 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/ or call 270-442-2510 for more information.
MONDAY
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Lego Challenge, today through October 19, Online at http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublicLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Hogwarts Escape Room Program, 2 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/ or call 270-442-2510 for more information.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 5 p.m., 270-247-2911 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.