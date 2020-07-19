SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Interview with Adventure Enthusiast Cody Bret, 2 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
MONDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Getting Started with Google, 11 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Teen Summer Reading: Vision Board with B Dynamic Inc., 1 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Animal Myths and Truths, 2 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublicLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Rainbow Book Club: You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat 6 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
