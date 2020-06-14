TODAYMcCracken County Public Library, Make your own Sugar Scrub with Amanda, 2 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
MONDAYMcCracken County Public Library, Virtual Teen Summer Reading Program: Diorama Crafting, 1 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Rainbow Book Club: I Hope We Choose Love by Kai Cheng Thom, 6 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
