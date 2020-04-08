As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Paducah Sun will stop publishing a print edition on Saturdays for the foreseeable future.
“Just like hundreds of businesses across Paducah, McCracken County, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, COVID-19 is impacting our business and this is one small adjustment that we feel we must make,” Bill Evans, the Sun’s publisher, said in a statement Tuesday. “This is a new normal for us in the time of this pandemic but our commitment to our community remains strong.”
The Sun will continue to work to provide daily current news and information to its readers in this area and around the world, publishing a print edition Tuesday through Friday and Sunday.
As with the Monday edition, the entire paper will still be available on Saturdays on the newspaper website, www.paducahsun.com.
“It is important for our readers to understand that the Paducah Sun is publishing local news every day, seven days a week,” Evans added. “Our reporters are covering stories of local interest, researching, writing and publishing them every day.”
The pandemic has had harmful effects on the economy. Businesses that have had their commerce curtailed or halted altogether have drastically reduced their print advertising, which is affecting local newspapers nationwide.
The Paducah Sun appreciates the patience and understanding of its readers and subscribers. We will get through this together.
