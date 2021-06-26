This week’s cold front gave us a reprieve from the heat, but it will return. Roses don’t like excessive heat any more than we do. They much prefer the cool sunny days of spring and fall. With a little care from us, they don’t have to suffer from the heat that can be fatal and will reward us with showier blooms in the fall.
Carolyn Elgar, Master Rosarian with the Orange County (California) Rose Society, says that in Orange County it gets extremely hot and that water is vital for roses. As there are so few drought-resistant roses, water is especially important for the majority and particularly container-grown roses. Roses’ shallow root system makes it more susceptible to drying out.
To keep roots moist, place soaker hoses around roses. Cover the hose with mulch to retain moisture that reduces soil temperature while keeping the roots cool. Add organic matter to both clay and sandy soils to improve its ability to hold water and allow oxygen to penetrate.
Check soil moisture weekly and water if dry to 3 inches. As summer heat increases, check more soil moisture more often.
Container plants dry faster than in-ground ones. Check soil moisture more often and soak until soil color darkens. Place the pot in a larger container and fill the space between with moist sphagnum moss. Keep the moss moist, as dried moss draws moisture from the pot. Soak the container until it no longer absorbs the water.
Roses begin to lose vigor after 85 degrees, as it loses moisture and nutrients resulting in leaf drop and smaller flowers. Most insects do not defoliate. Chilli thrips and spider mites do. Thrips attack new growth, defoliating it. Leaves attacked by the mites become bronze with specks. Both are airborne and control is to cut out the damage immediately. Other insects do not defoliate.
THINGS TO DO• Birds, pets, etc. — Clean and refill bird baths every few days and pet bowls daily. Hang hummer feeders out of direct afternoon sun. Clean the feeder with vinegar water. Sugar will last 3-7 days in the fridge.
• Garden — Work early morning when it is relatively cool. Walk through the garden to determine what to do, while stretching to limber up before gardening. Most of the spring work is done and now it is light maintenance. Deep soak beds once a week and in the evening, so that foliage will dry before the sun hits leaving burn spots and virus is reduced. Water when container soil is dry more than a couple of inches deep. Dig spring bulbs to divide. Store in a cool, dry location or replant. Plant autumn bulbs colchicum, crocus, licoris and sternbergia. Prevent flowers from going to seed by removing all parts of the flower, not just the petals of carnations, dahlias and roses, etc. Cut spent perennial stems to the ground. Fill in bare spots with annuals. Hose jet spray plants to rid spittles.
• Vacation care — Deep soak beds and container-grown plants a couple of days before vacation. Have a reliable friend check on plants and water if need be. Fill a tub with water and let the plant soak up the water. Porous containers are completely watered when bubbles no longer rise to the surface. Do a walk-through with the friend before leaving.
• Lawn — Reduce mowing and foot traffic on lawns that are not irrigated. Water the lawn before applying fertilizer.
• Trees — Plant crape myrtles during the summer, as they love full sun and high temperatures. Declining trees will produce fewer and smaller leaves. Plant replacements now to gain maturing before removing the aging trees.
• Vegetables — Plant winter squash through mid-month to harvest before the first frost. Keep well-watered once fruit is set.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
