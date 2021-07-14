Summer camps at the Paducah Innovation Hub are winding down their inaugural season this week, having begun on June 1. Camps were coordinated by PIH Makerspace Director Tim Franklin and provided instruction on 3D printing, virtual reality, flight and space, coding and creating apps.
Above: Lea Wentworth of the McCracken County Public Library helps students learn more about coding.
Below: John Meadows, the new assistant principal of the Paducah Innovation Hub, works with Yadiel Rodriguez in creating apps.
