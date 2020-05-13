Friends of the McCracken County Public Library has canceled its annual summer book sale scheduled for June 12-13, due to concerns related to COVID-19.
The organization also has temporarily stopped accepting book donations. It hopes to resume accepting donations in late July.
There are tentative plans to hold a mini-sale in the library during Fall Quilt Week in September. More information will be forthcoming.
All Friends of the Library membership activities are temporarily suspended, including new and renewed memberships. When the group is able to resume regular operations, all current memberships will be adjusted to ensure that all members are eligible for the two major annual sales.
For updates on Friends of the Library activities, go to mclib.net/friends or follow Friends of McCracken County Public Library on Facebook.
