METROPOLIS, Ill. — “I can’t wait to start planting!” one boy exclaimed. “I want to get my hands dirty!”
He was among the students from Lick Creek Elementary School in Buncombe who observed Earth Day eight days early by taking part in an Earth Day in the Parks event held at Fort Massac State Park last Friday.
Earth Day began in America on April 22, 1970, as a nationwide environmental teach-in. Twenty years later, on April 22, 1990, the annual day to demonstrate support for environmental protection went global as organized events focused on environmental issues around the world and were held in 141 nations.
For the 2021 observance, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) invited students and scouts to participate in Earth Day in the Parks events where they could get their hands dirty and learn about natural areas stewardship. From April 15 through May 15, participants, from grade school through college age, are helping plant pollinator gardens and other native wildflowers and grasses, transplant tree seedlings and assist with removing exotic plants to improve habitat.
“Earth Day in the Parks events encourage a sense of ownership among participants in improving natural habitat and helping wildlife in state parks near their homes and schools,” IDNR director Colleen Callahan said. “These events are more than just field trips, as the students, scouts and adults who participate can return to the parks to see that their projects are worthwhile.”
Twenty-four fourth- and fifth-graders from Lick Creek Elementary joined forces to plant a pollinator garden filled with 100 native Illinois species of wildflowers and grasses at the Belgrade Road entrance to the George Rogers Clark Discovery Trail at Fort Massac State Park. Amy Keigher, the natural resources coordinator at Fort Massac, oversaw the project.
“The education department of IDNR asked if we wanted to participate, and we had to submit a proposal on the project. This location is an open area that gets good sunlight. It’s right next to the bike path, but away from people enough to welcome the pollinators. And it will make the area pretty,” Keigher said.
The students quickly learned a little about the area they were working in. Just seconds into shoveling, a group found a railroad spike.
“It’s heavy!” proclaimed the first student who found one.
Soon after, her classmates found another. Then another. And another. And other railroad pieces. Where they were digging used to be the path of the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. That shoveling also took some muscle, as they dug into clay that used to be made into bricks in Metropolis.
Squeals of excitement arose at each earthworm found — no matter its size — as they dug holes as big as the pots they were transferring the plants from.
“The goal of this isn’t necessarily to plant the perfect garden, it’s to get the kids out to actually plant it,” Keigher said. “I want them to experience it and feel like they helped out. And it gets them out of the classroom. The point is for them to be out enjoying nature.”
Schools had to submit an application to participate in Earth Day in the Parks. Different projects are taking place across the state — from removing invasive species to putting up bird boxes to planting gardens.
“We got two applications from the same school and at first were only going to allow one class, but then I thought, they’re from the same school, why not both,” Keigher said. “I’m glad (we invited both) because that’s a lot of plants for half of these kids (to plant).”
For fourth-grade teacher Crystal Knueven, the event was a timely one — her science class is currently studying plant life, the parts of a plant and pollination. Students began learning about Earth Day this week.
“It gives them background knowledge to access the information” in both topics, Knueven explained. “This brings a hands-on, real-life experience and provides the background knowledge sometimes kids don’t have. It helps them better understand.”
While fifth-grade teacher Mandy Smith’s science class is currently on space, in a few weeks the students will be learning about plants.
“We can use this situation to help them understand,” she said, watching as students took turns breaking up clay and filling in the holes where they’d just placed plants in. “There are so many kids who’ve never gotten their hands in dirt and planted a plant. This is a great project.”
The plants came from Mason State Nursery, located south of Peoria. It will take two weeks to a month for the young plants to grow.
“We’ll see what it does,” Keigher said.
Along with Lick Creek teachers and parents, Keigher and the students were also assisted by Bonnie Grace, who is a Friends of Fort Massac member, a Massiac Marine and a Master Gardener through the University of Illinois Extension.
