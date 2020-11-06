A warm spring, mild summer and plenty of water this year produced a bumper crop of vegetables. Some continue to produce. No doubt you have given lots of vegetables and fruits to friends and neighbors, and frozen and canned the rest. What do you do with the remaining vegetables? Our grandparents saved them in the root cellar. Few of us have, but we can create similar conditions.
Not all vegetables have the same storage requirements. Some prefer cold and dry, others cold and moist.
Storage is similar to that of tender flower bulbs. Store in a cool basement or an unheated attic but not in an enclosed garage, as the roots will absorb vehicle exhaust. Occasionally check as to moistness or dryness, rot or root growth. If vegetables freeze, use them as soon as possible.
It is important to store vegetables at a consistent temperature. Insulated coolers packed with hamster bedding, straw or newsprint are ideal. Vegetables that like cold and damp prefer 32-60 degrees with high humidity. Radishes and rutabagas store for 2-3 months; beets, carrots and turnips 4-5 or six months. Remove excess foliage and keep roots from touching to reduce rot.
Cool and dry vegetables prefer 40-60 degrees. Store in wire baskets for greater air circulation and lower humidity (60-70%). Place onions on high shelves (warmer). Hang garlic in mesh bags in a dark location. Both onion and garlic will last 5-8 months.
Place beets, radishes and turnips into soil, in a bright window to provide winter harvest. Sweet potatoes will last 4-6 months, require 55-60 degrees and darkness. Keep winter squashes at 55-60 degrees. Store on an upper shelf individually.
Acorn, small pumpkins and spaghetti squash last 1-3 months, buttercup and large pumpkins 3-4, and Hubbard and butternut six months.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — Remove this year’s perennials spent foliage. If peony foliage has fallen, rake it up to prevent disease carrying over to next year. If still attached, pull it from the base. Do not add to the compost. Plant peonies while soil temperature is above 40 degrees (Sunday it was 60). Peonies planted now will grow feeder hair roots that take up nutrients preparing them for early spring growth. According to Margaret Roach, garden writer, recycle your uncut pumpkin into a planter. Remove the top, clean the interior, fill three-fourths with potting soil and plant a perennial or spring seeds. When the pumpkin begins to wilt, plant it in the garden, where it will provide nutrients as it breaks down. Jackson & Perkins has introduced its 2021 roses. Pre-order now and pay when shipped. Contact info@jacksonandperkins.com, 1-800-292-4769.
• Houseplants — Protect plants from pets and small children by placing containers out of their reach. Keep foliage off of cold windows. Start Christmas cactus plants by placing 6-inch long leaf segments. When roots appear, plant in potting soil and share with friends.
• Trees and shrubs — Use evergreen prunings to make wreaths. Submerge the prunings in water overnight to condition them, then place in a container with enough water to cover the stem ends, then in a cool location until ready to use. Magnolia is the longest lasting in or out of water. Pine dries the fastest. Personalize your holiday wreaths. Check out online and local nurseries for live wreath design ideas. Alternately, purchase an undecorated evergreen wreath and add evergreens from your yard. Include magnolia leaves and pods, deciduous leaves, spirea and ginkgo branches, dried perennial stems, privet berry clusters, bittersweet and whatever is of interest from your yard.
EVENTS
• Wednesdays, 10 a.m., From the Woods Today (https://forestry.ca.uky.edu/woods-today). Contact: Renee Williams or Billy Thomas, forestry.extension@uky.edu. Past webinars have included planting, pruning and what wood is used for what purpose.
• Nov. 11-Jan. 2, “Garden Glow,” Missouri Botanic Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis. Phone 314-678-7442. Limited tickets and special pricing days.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com
