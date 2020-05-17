Veteran educator Ginger Stewart has been chosen to serve as Distinguished Educator for Paducah Public Schools.
“As a district, we are excited about the leadership and focus on individual student achievement and teacher development that Mrs. Stewart demonstrates,” Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively said. “The distinguished educator position is a newly created district position that will allow Mrs. Stewart to focus entirely on student learning and teacher development at Paducah Middle School.
“Mrs. Stewart will lead our professional learning team meetings, which will be focused on individual student achievement. She will also monitor department, grade level, and overall school growth in terms of measured learning. The new distinguished educator position will also allow Mrs. Stewart to lead teachers in curriculum, instruction, and assessment implementation, along with leading professional development,” Shively said.
Stewart has three decades of experience in public education working as a teacher, building level principal and district level director.
Stewart served as assistant principal and principal at Heath Middle School before being named principal of Concord Elementary in 2005. She was principal at Concord Elementary from 2005 until 2018. Among other distinguished classifications, she led Concord Elementary as they celebrated K-PREP scores that reached the 99th%ile among all elementary schools in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Stewart has received multiple teaching and leadership nominations and awards over the course of her career, including Outstanding Middle School Education Student at Murray State University in 1991; nominations for Ashland Oil Teacher of the Year in 1994, 1995 and 1996; and finalist for both the Paducah Women of Achievement Award in 2014 and West Kentucky Community and Technical College Distinguished Educator Award in 2018.
