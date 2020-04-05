Addiction recovery is challenging in the best of times and many people find connection in support groups, meetings and with people who’ve been in similar circumstances.
But what about a time of social distancing, when group gatherings and contact is restricted? Or when job layoffs, uncertainty, self-isolation and other changes can cause more anxiety and stress?
That’s where technology can play a larger role in recovery, as area professionals make adjustments to help clients stay connected.
Turning Point, Four Rivers Behavioral Health’s recovery community center, is now launching online meetings and peer driven services remotely. People can sign up for telephone recovery support and one-on-one video peer support. The sign-up is accessible through its website, 4rbhaddictiontreatment.org/turning-point.
The center opened in 2019 and works to provide free resources and support for people in addiction recovery, such as helping them with resumés and mock job interviews or through Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and other types of support groups.
“The biggest impact is our recovery support groups, which we have since then really pushed for online meetings and virtual chat groups for some of the individuals that attend Turning Point because we can’t offer that in-service right now,” program manager Shamike Stiles said.
Having someone to talk to is critical for people in recovery, said peer support specialist Brandon Fitch, who can facilitate groups and work one-on-one with people through his position. He has personal experience with it.
“As a person in recovery, for me, speaking to somebody else who’s been there is essential in my survival, it’s essential in my success,” Fitch said. “So, with everything being prohibited and reduced to a number in gathering, having somebody to talk to is really difficult right now.”
Fitch said that’s why Turning Point’s support is crucial, especially since it’s free.
“I know everybody is very concerned right now about their physical health in the news, I think we tend to forget about our mental health,” he added. “Individuals that are in recovery are extremely vulnerable, especially new in recovery because … it can be so overwhelming to try to get back to that standard of living that you were once used to or what you think society expects of you.
“That’s why we’re there to help take it step by step, one step at a time and then walk right alongside them in the process.”
The Sun also reached out to Dr. Laurie Ballew, a board certified psychiatrist who is also board certified in addiction medicine, and Marty Cobb, owner of West Kentucky Drug and Alcohol Intervention Services, about addiction recovery in the time of COVID-19-prompted limitations.
Ballew explained that people in recovery are vulnerable in a different fashion, as people with mental health issues may deal with depression, anxiety or other conditions, while those with an addiction could have a co-occurring diagnosis, making recovery more difficult.
“It’s very important for people with addiction to try to maintain their support system,” she said.
“I do know that, at my office, we see a number of patients who have addiction to alcohol and opiates and some to meth, and we are seeing them through tele-mental health, so we continue to see them. There are some recovery programs here in Paducah who are doing the same.”
For Cobb, the recent COVID-19 related changes are “trying” for the business, but it’s working to adapt and doing “a lot of stuff” on Zoom, a videoconferencing tool, and telehealth.
He expressed concerns about the financial impact on the business and also for clients.
“From a recovery standpoint, what you find is a lot of AA groups and NA groups have started having the same kind of meetings on Zoom or GoToMeeting or whatever, where they’re having group meetings that way,” Cobb said.
A certified alcohol and drug counselor, Cobb also said group meetings are extremely important for anyone in recovery. Stress and boredom are triggers, he said, so it’s also essential for people to stay in contact as best they can through technology, in lieu of physical contact.
“One of my major concerns with this is for someone new in recovery, not being able to go see somebody face to face and feel that human contact,” he said. “I am concerned about how that’s going to impact people just trying to quit.”
Cobb reminded that there’s no amount of drinking or drug use that will make the situation better.
“Just no matter how bad it gets, don’t do anything, don’t drink and don’t use, just stay the course,” he encouraged. “Stay the course.”
