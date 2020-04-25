The use of statistical models — relevant data accumulated from a variety of sources — is one of the tools local hospital officials are using to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
Models, like the one developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, help hospital administrators and government officials predict when the demand on health system resources will be the greatest.
The IHME model forecasts hospital bed use, need for intensive care beds and ventilator use due to COVID-19, based on projected deaths for the U.S., and on the state level.
IHME’s website predicted today would be Kentucky’s peak resource utilization day, and Tuesday would be a peak in the number of deaths in the commonwealth, said Dr. Brad Housman, vice president and chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah.
“It’s very difficult, on these models, to absolutely say we are at a ‘peak’ or ‘plateau,’ ” Housman said. “It does appear we are in the ‘midst of our peak.’ ”
A “peak” is more of a range than an absolute date, and the projections continue to change, he added.
Baptist Health also uses its own in-house modeling, and that of outside consultants.
“By looking at all three, we feel we’re on pretty good footing on how the disease is progressing,” Housman said.
“It’s helped us evaluate our progress and make decisions on things such as supplies, staffing and planning for what the next few weeks would look like.”
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital monitors COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department of Health, among other local, state and national agencies, hospital spokesman Kevin Compton said.
Lourdes also uses models from a variety of sources.
“They (models) are helpful in predicting patient volume so that we can prepare and staff correctly to take care of our patients,” Compton said.
The outcome of the modeling also evolves over time, Housman said.
“For instance, up until this point we’ve been modeling to see if we’re at a peak or a plateau on the number of cases. The interesting switch now is that the governor is saying that we can begin considering opening services back up at the hospital.
“Now we’ll be watching to see if there’s an increase in the number of cases, or if we need to slow the opening back up,” he said.
“That’s one of the tenets the governor has outlined in the objectives, that if there is an increase in cases we’ll pause and evaluate what the next path forward is.”
Housman said Kentucky has been conservative in its approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“I still think that we’re a significant way away from mass, free at-large social gatherings,” he said.
“For the foreseeable future, we’re still going to be paying attention to distancing, we’re still going to be wearing masks and those sorts of things.
“That’s going to be necessary to allow our re-entry into reopening businesses and services at the hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.