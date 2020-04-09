Wednesday morning’s conference call on the state’s unemployment process, coordinated by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, proved to be a topic of great interest to the local business community.
In the hour-long session, Josh Benton, deputy director of the state’s Workforce Development Cabinet, and Jonathon Pendergrass, workforce development manager of the Kentucky Career Center in Paducah, fielded a wide variety of questions pertaining to the unprecedented volume of unemployment claims in Kentucky related to COVID-19.
“We continue to get calls daily about it,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president. “So this is a hot topic. We didn’t realize it would take a full hour, but this has been a great way to address a lot of people and answer a lot of questions at one time.”
According to Benton, state officials began to see a spike in unemployment claims on March 16.
“Since then, our system has received and processed well over 300,000 unemployment insurance claims,” he said. “On average, about 14,000 claims a day are being submitted.
“Looking at the last 10 days, we’ve paid over $100 million in claims to close to 175,00 people across the commonwealth.”
Handling that volume of claims did not come without challenges, Benton said.
“The biggest issue we’re seeing at the moment is, no doubt, phone lines,” he said. “We know that’s a frustration for folks. It’s a frustration for us. The good news on that is as we add capacity, we’re able to answer more calls, day in and day out.”
Benton estimates the state’s call center is training and adding about 100 people a day to answer calls, and should be up to 1,000 and 1,200 people by next week.
Improvements are being made every day, he said, including changes to some eligibility requirements to allow benefits to be received quicker.
“Early on because we were processing while we were making changes to the system, individuals were getting notices or the system was telling them they didn’t qualify,” he said. “I think the biggest thing to understand right now, there are very few people that do not qualify.”
The general rule around unemployment insurance is that someone is eligible if they lost their job through no fault of their own, according to Benton.
There have been some revisions to that “good cause” provision, for instance if someone had to quit their job to take care of a dependent because of COVID-19, he said.
However, employers would have a right to protest some claims, if, for instance, they are providing employees a work-from-home option, and/or are providing a safe workplace where employees could follow social distancing guidelines.
“We know there are going to be some gray areas here,” Benton said. “We want the employee and the employer to work together as best they can to resolve those issues.”
Regarding the amount of unemployment insurance tax for employers in the wake of COVID-19, the state has two goals, according to Benton.
“One, is to keep the employer’s rate as stable as possible, and also to keep our unemployment insurance trust fund secure.
“What we’re doing right now is we are not charging employer accounts during the second quarter. The biggest change to the tax rate comes with the health of the trust fund,” he said.
“If that takes a big dip, that’s what triggers a tax increase like many employers saw during the recession. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that (trust fund) remains stable.”
